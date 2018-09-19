STUDYFINDS:

You’ve come home from work, you were planning on going to the gym, but you made the ultimate blunder: getting comfortable on the couch. You might say otherwise, but we all know that workout is now doomed. How is it that relaxing is simply so much more powerful than keeping our bodies in shape? A new study shows we may just have to chalk it up to our brains simply being hardwired to prefer hanging on the couch instead of the chin-up bar.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia and University of Geneva sought to better understand the brain chemistry behind what they refer to as the “exercise paradox.” This happens when people pledge to engage in regular physical fitness, but instead find themselves becoming less active.

The need for rest, of course, is evolutionary. Our earliest ancestors needed to avoid too much physical activity so that they had enough strength for hunting and gathering, finding and creating shelter, and all the other necessities for survival. Since we don’t face such demanding challenges today, we must force ourselves to find other ways to make up for the labor that came naturally to ancient humans.

“Conserving energy has been essential for humans’ survival, as it allowed us to be more efficient in searching for food and shelter, competing for sexual partners, and avoiding predators,” explains Matthew Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s brain behaviour lab at the department of physical therapy, and senior author of the study, in a UBC release.

So Boisgontier and his co-authors recruited 29 young adults who wanted to improve the level of exercise in their lives to take part in a computerized test. The test required them to move a human figure on the screen either towards images of physical activities or away from images of sedentary activities that would randomly appear, and then again vice versa. Participants were hooked up to an electroencephalograph to monitor their brain activity during the exercise.