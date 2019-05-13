THE DAILY STAR:

Anti-ageing science has never been more hyped, with breakthroughs in genetic engineering and drug discovery pushing the boundaries of what was once dismissed as science fiction.

Although futurologists have said immortality is possible, most scientists believe delaying the onset of ageing is more ethical — and research into this is booming.

Longevity biotech firms received $800 million in funding in 2017 compared with less than half that in 2014, according to data from cbinsights.com.

“In the past decade we have made a major discovery,” Gerontologist Richard Miller at the University of Michigan told New Scientist. “We have proven that you can slow the ageing process using drugs.”

The process of taking such a drug through clinical trials takes around seven years — with the majority failing to get approved for safety reasons or because they just don’t work for humans.

And some people — dubbed biohackers — are willing to dabble in DIY anti-ageing medicine and other “hacks” which have not passed these stringent tests, despite the high risks.

More at The Daily Star

