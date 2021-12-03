NY Post

Gang member arrested in Columbia student Davide Giri’s fatal stabbing, attack on tourist

A gang member with a lengthy rap sheet fatally stabbed a Columbia University student, injured a tourist and threatened another man in an unprovoked knife frenzy near the Manhattan campus Thursday night, police said. The terrifying 15-minute stabbing spree started when Columbia grad student Davide Giri, 30, was knifed in the stomach in Morningside Park just before 11 p.m., police sources told The Post Friday. Giri stumbled out of the park and collapsed near the corner of West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, where he was found by cops. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai-Saint Luke’s Hospital. The second victim — a 27-year-old Italian tourist who had only arrived in the city a day earlier — was found with stab wounds to the torso at West 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway 15 minutes later, law-enforcement sources said. Witnesses told cops the suspect had approached the male victim from behind and knifed him in the back before fleeing, sources said. The tourist was taken to the same hospital as Giri in a stable condition. As cops were canvassing the area, a third man said the suspect had just threatened him with a knife in nearby Central Park. The third victim, who wasn’t injured, went with cops and identified the knife-wielding suspect, sources said. The suspect, who was arrested inside the park but has not yet been charged, is allegedly part of the Bloods gang off-shoot, Every Body Killas, according to sources. The Manhattan man — identified as Vincent Pinkney — has 11 prior arrests dating back to 2012 for robberies and assaults, as well as other alleged crimes, police sources said. He is on post-release supervision until 2022.

