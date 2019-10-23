NEW YORK POST:

A British politician blamed Wednesday’s horrific discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a truck on the “vile” business of people smuggling.

The bodies — including at least one teenager — were found in Essex in the early hours packed into the back of the truck that is believed to have come from Bulgaria. The driver was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The member of Parliament, Jackie Doyle-Price, quickly blamed the “sickening news” on human smuggling.

“People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business,” she tweeted. “Lets [sic] hope they bring these murderers to justice.”

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, also blamed the trade for the “tragedy.”

“Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased but whatever the circumstances, it highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries,” he tweeted.