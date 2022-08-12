By STEVEN TRAVERS

Mao Tse-tung murdered 70 million of his fellow countrymen. Joseph Stalin did the same to 35 million of his. Adolf Hitler liquidated 12 million in the camps. Why?

The answer in part lies in a simple statement by a former Oklahoma-quarterback-turned-Congressman named J.C. Watts, who once said, “Character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking.” This applies to the married man on a business trip approached by a lovely, willing woman in the hotel bar. Knowing he will not get caught, he still resists the temptation. It is as simple as realizing the cashier mistakenly charged you $10 less for your purchases, and bringing it to his attention.

At the core of this ethos is a belief in God, who the Christian knows is watching all he does. He cannot fool God.

In the case of Mao, Stalin and Hitler, they did not believe in God and therefore were less constrained from going all the way, but they also did what they did because nobody stopped them. No media, no church, and in the case of Hitler, no foreign armies until Churchill and Eisenhower finally stood in his way.

But what excuse does the Democrat Party have? Until the 1960s, there was a fair media in America that pointed out their perfidies. When Democrats chose to spy for the Soviet Union, there was enough institutional control to call them on it.

But beginning in the ‘60s, we lost the American media, and the Democrats discovered they had a kind of “get out of jail free card” in the form of the liberal press, which is all there really was until Rush Limbaugh emerged in 1988. Why was Teddy Kennedy allowed to traitorously go to the U.S.S.R. and try to negotiate a peace treaty behind Ronald Reagan’s back? In part because even Reagan was cowed from jailing a Kennedy, but most notably because the media let him get away with it.

Why was Bill Clinton allowed to get campaign cash from Red China funneled illegally into his account by a shady Indonesian businessman, in return for letting the Chinese get nuclear technology allowing them to send missiles to Chicago? Again, not only because he had a corrupt Justice Department at his finger tips, but because the media let him slide. Had George H.W. Bush done such a thing his Impeachment would have been demanded.

Why was the fact Barack Obama was schooled in Marxism from age 13 to age 18 by America’s leading Communist, Frank Marshall Davis, never vetted? Why was Obama allowed to foment a war on guns with the express hope of creating violent chaos at the border, as he did with Operation Fast ‘n’ Furious, resulting in the death of U.S. agents? When he failed to protect CIA operatives dying at Benghazi because he was partying with Beyonce and Jay Z in Vegas, why was he not imprisoned for treason, instead claiming the lie that it was all started by a yahoo “filmmaker” impugning the Prophet Mohammad? Why was he not given decades of hard prison time? When he did not just what Richard Nixon did during Watergate but far worse, spying on Donald Trump’s campaign then using it to create false charges of criminality, why was he not disgraced from one end of the globe to the other?

Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to obstruct justice by destroying her emails and servers containing national security documents using bleach bit and hammers, instead of being locked up like she still should be?

Finally, when Hunter Biden and his father made millions in corrupt deals with Ukraine and our sworn enemy China, all plainly exposed by the conservative press, why were they not jailed for for a decade or so? When Joe Biden followed that up by abusing his power like a Banana Republic potentate, raiding the home of his political opponent Donald Trump, why was he not imprisoned for life?

Because, dear reader, they all could. It is as simple as that.

History does not repeat, it rhymes, but it does so in the opposite reaction. For instance, white people were racist against blacks. That was turned around and today whites are fair game unless they bow their heads in shame, begging for forgiveness for the sins of their great-grandfathers. Once the FBI was used to round up Democrat traitors working for the Communists. Today the FBI is used to round up conservatives . . . working against the Communists.

The liberal media is now the de facto public relations wing of the Democrat Party. Wholly owned subsidiaries include Hollywood; the entire entertainment industry except for country music; public schools; academia; and all things controlled by Satan (i.e., the world).

These people are tricky. They have learned from the past. Take Obama’s birth certificate, for instance. It was sketchy and not legal, and even when he produced the “real” one it really did not settle the issue once and for all. But there was a method to Obama’s madness, no doubt taught him by the likes of George Soros or Saul Alinsky.

He wanted conservatives to question his citizenship and do horrible, racist things so he could then say, “Look at what I’m dealing with. I need extraordinary powers to fight these bad people.” The media certainly agreed.

The left is adept at using “Reichstag fire” tactics. Take January 6. There is mounting evidence the Democrats wanted Trump supporters to storm the capitol! Why did they not accept Trump’s offer of National Guard security? How come many people identified as stirring up the crowd and urging them to storm the building have never been called to account, while a few yahoos, some of whom never entered the building, are wallowing in jail for 18 months while thousands of BLM and Antifa terrorists who burned down cities and killed hundreds of cops are allowed to freely walk around in America like Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn? Because the Democrats were using agent provocateurs and the media looks the other way.

Why do they do things that make us “hate” them, or at least they hope make us hate them. So they can prod us into doing stupid things, like January 6. Obama is still seething he could never get Christian conservatives to use the “N word.” Oh how they want to demonstrate that Christianity is really a farce, a hypocritical sect.

Never discount the role of Satan in any of this.

Psychology explains all of it. A child brought up without consequences for their action will be a spoiled brat and shady adult. If you are allowed to get away with it, it is just easier to get away with it. Why be honest and forthright if it is easier and more convenient to let a compliant media cover for you?

Sure, Christianity exists and still compels some people to do the right thing even if there are no consequences, but in 2022 there is little Christianity evidenced on the left. A party that advocates for a practice that has murdered 65 million aborted babies since Roe v. Wade (an act done in secret without anybody outside of the compliant nurses and doctors knowing it) is not likely to hold themselves accountable.

But the GOP must hold itself accountable. It has had to since Watergate. If they slip up they are exposed by the media, and that is not counting the lies told about them. The Republicans are now like black baseball players of the 1950s. They were held to a higher moral accounting than their white counterparts, and had to be better on the field, explaining why seven of the first 10 National League MVPs after Jackie Robinson were African-Americans.

This is of course frustrating. Conservatives are tempted to get “revenge,” which is an un-Christian concept, and do to the Democrats what they do to us, but we will not. Why? Because God and the liberal media will know about it.

“Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do.”

Steven Travers is a former screenwriter who has authored over 30 books including the brand new Best Sports Writing Ever and Coppola’s Monster Film: The Making of Apocalypse Now (2016). One Night, Two Teams: Alabama vs. USC and the Game That Changed a Nation (2007) is currently under film development. He is a USC graduate and attorney with a Ph.D who taught at USC and attended the UCLA Writers’ Program. He played professional baseball, served in the Army JAG corps in D.C., was in investment banking on Wall Street, worked in politics, lived in Europe, and was a sports agent before finding his calling as a writer. He has written for the San Francisco Examiner, L.A. Times, StreetZebra, Gentry magazine, Newsmax and MichaelSavage.com. He lives in California and has one daughter, Elizabeth. He can be reached at USCSTEVE1@aol.com or on Twitter @STWRITES.