Human memory is known to be unreliable. Christine Ford, through no fault of her own, may be suffering from the same unconscious memory problems that we all are vulnerable to.

For example, eye-witness accounts of crimes are very inaccurate.

“The Innocence Project determined that 75% of the 239 cases it reviewed had occurred due to inaccurate eyewitness testimony.”

Elizabeth F. Loftus A Distinguished Professor of Cognitive Science at UC-Irvine, has conducted extensive research on the malleability of human memory. Loftus has also testified at many criminal trials, and points out that memory is subject to social bias, suggestibility, and retroactive interference.

Social bias – If you dislike a particular sort of person, you’re more likely to recall a person in that category as the perpetrator of a crime.

Retroactive interference is when recent information intrudes into an old memory. if you see a video of a person sitting alone on a park bench and later see them interacting with another person, you may recall the second person as being in the park bench video even though he wasn’t.

“Suggestibility” – In one Loftus study, people were shown a video of a car crash. Later a written survey asked them what they’d seen in the video. If the survey used the word “smashed”, people mis-recalled seeing broken glass in the video, even though there was no broken glass. Using words like “hit” or “bump” did not cause this to happen.

Another famous cognitive psychologist, the late Amos Tversy of Stanford University, showed that recent current events can affect memory. If a terrible plane crash has just been reported, you might recall a plane crash occurring in an action picture you saw earlier, even though none did.

How does this relate to the Christine Ford recollection?

Well, she could be remembering an assault by another boy at another time, but a dislike of Kavanaugh & his friends intruded at the time, or later, to cause her to associate him with the event. Perhaps someone told her that Kavanaugh was a bad sort and likely to do such things. Maybe recent events (the metoo movement) have elevated a mild bit of misbehavior to the level of full-on assault.