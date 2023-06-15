Oh, brave new world, that has such embryos in it.

In a dramatic scientific first, researchers have created synthetic human embryos without using sperm or an egg.

No one knows if these embryonic structures — created from stem cells — could develop into a viable living organism, or what that organism might be like.

But the breakthrough is sure to ignite furious ethical, legal and scientific debate.

The synthetic embryo models had primordial cells that could eventually develop into egg and sperm cells.

“Our human model is the first … human embryo model that specifies amnion and germ cells, precursor cells of egg and sperm,” California Institute of Technology professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz told the Guardian.

“It’s beautiful and created entirely from embryonic stem cells,” she added.

READ MORE