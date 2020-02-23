Breitbart:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Port Huron, Michigan, seized a human brain being shipped into the U.S. via Canadian Post.

CBP officers assigned to the Area Port of Port Huron referred a Canadian postal courier truck to a secondary inspection after it crossed the Blue Water Bridge for entry into the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials in Michigan.

On Valentine’s Day, the officers carried out a routine mail inspection and targeted a shipment whose manifest called the package an “Antique Teaching Specimen,” officials stated. The officers opened the package for a physical inspection and discovered a glass jar containing a human brain specimen.

Officials stated the package did not contain any of the required paperwork or documentation for the shipment of human specimens. The officers determined the shipment to be illegal and seized the package.

Officials said the shipment came to the U.S. from Toronto, Canada, and listed an address in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as its final destination.

The statement obtained from CBP officials did not disclose if any further investigation will take place of if charges will be potentially filed in court.

Read more at Breitbart