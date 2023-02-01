Disney’s Hulu docuseries adaptation of “The 1619 Project ” is being called out for attempting to resurrect the original New York Times series’ most contentious and debunked claim — that the Revolutionary War was fought in large part to preserve slavery.

In his essay for Reason, columnist Phillip W. Magness accuses the first episode of peddling “false history” and engaging in “factual error and cinematic misdirection.”

The new docuseries reportedly features a scene with the Times‘ Nikole Hannah-Jones speaking to University of South Carolina professor Woody Holton, one of a few scholars who defended the “1619 Project’s” original assertion.

Their conversation focuses on colonial Virginia and its royalist governor John Murray, who proclaimed that male slaves would be freed in exchange for serving in the British military.

Hannah-Jones reportedly says: “So you have this situation where many Virginians and other southern colonists — they’re not really convinced that they want to side with the patriots. And this turns many of them towards the revolution. Is that right?”

