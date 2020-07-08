Washington Examiner:

Democrats have become “especially enamored” with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who has voted with liberals this year in three cases seen as swipes at the Trump administration.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, more Democrats have a favorable opinion of the judge nominated by former President George W. Bush than Republicans.

In previewing the poll to Secrets, Rasmussen said that 56% of Democratic voters view Roberts favorably. For Republicans, it’s 47%. And overall, 49% of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Roberts, with 13% who view him “very favorably.”

Roberts is described as a minimalist judge who seeks to keep judicial changes small. He is a centrist who has become a swing vote, especially recently.

In three cases this year, he voted with the liberals to strike down an abortion law in Louisiana, protect young immigrants living in the country illegally (called “Dreamers”), and expand gay and transgender rights.

Overall, however, the court isn’t a favorite of voters, especially in this election year.

According to Rasmussen, 54% believe that most Supreme Court justices have their own political agenda, up from 48% in March “prior to Robert’s surprise siding with liberal members of the court on several rulings.”

The decisions by Roberts have stunned the White House and many conservatives who are planning to make the court a big issue again in the 2020 election.

