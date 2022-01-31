BREITBART:

The UK government reportedly looks set to scrap mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers across the country, in what amounts to a massive U-turn on COVID policy.

A requirement for healthcare workers in the United Kingdom to be vaccinated against the Chinese Coronavirus in order to keep their jobs looks set to be scrapped, according to reports by a number of government sources.

Both workers in the UK’s care home sector, as well as the nation’s socialised healthcare system, the NHS, are to be affected by forced vaccination. Mandates for care home staff have already been in place since November, while mandates affecting frontline NHS staff are due to come into effect April 1st.

However, according to a report by The Telegraph, all of these mandates for healthcare workers across the UK are set to be scrapped, with those already forced out of their jobs by jab requirements to be allowed return to work in the sector.

The massive U-turn on the government’s end — which The Telegraph reports as being expected by multiple government sources — is apparently a result of the massive knock-on impact that sacking unvaccinated health workers was expected to have on the ability of the health service to function.

Over 80,000 frontline staff in the country’s socialised service are believed to be unvaccinated, with a number of organisations warning of staff shortages within the health system should the mandate come into effect.

