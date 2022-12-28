A gaping hole cut into the border fence between Mexico and the US reveals the ease with which migrants can cross the border illegally – regardless of the strict Title 42 rules.

On a stretch of the border fence just four miles from downtown El Paso, Texas, traffickers cut the large opening close to a row of abandoned buildings.

The makeshift crossing point, beside the US-85 highway, was discovered by DailyMail.com just one hour after the Supreme Court ruled Title 42 will remain in effect. The 4ft-by-4ft hole appeared freshly cut – suggesting it had been used by migrants to cross illegally on Tuesday.

Once through, migrants could easily disappear into the US. The area where the hole was cut was not being patrolled when a reporter and photographer found the opening.

A police officer who was alerted to the discovery was unfazed and said such openings are no surprise to border patrollers. He said there was no need to raise an alarm as cameras which monitor the border would have spotted the access point.

The method is one of several novel techniques which migrants are using to cross into the US illegally.

