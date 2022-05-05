DAILYMAIL.COM

Workers erected massive fencing around the perimeter of the Supreme Court building on Wednesday evening in the fallout of the Roe v. Wade leak

Fencing is similar to what was put up around the U.S. Capitol following the January 6, 2021 riot

The tall, un-scalable barriers are meant to keep pro- and anti-abortion demonstrators clear of the building

Clashes got increasingly violent in recent days, causing Metro Police to activate protest units

A leak Monday evening shows a draft opinion signaling an impending overturn of landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade

Tall fencing started going up around the Supreme Court in northeast Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening as tensions rose between protesters following the leak of a draft opinion that signaled an impending overturn of Roe v. Wade. Workers erected the massive fencing around the perimeter of the marble building just east of the U.S. Capitol building as Justices began canceling public appearances amid warnings protests could get increasingly violent. Left-wing groups are planning to send activists and protesters to the homes of conservatives justices. An activist group called ‘Ruth Sent Us’ has published the supposed addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thmas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts and are planning a ‘walk-by’ of their homes next Wednesday, May 11. ‘Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,’ the group’s website reads. ‘We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.’ Politico published on Monday evening what appeared to be a photocopy of a draft opinion from February 4 in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – the opinion by conservative Justice Alito would put an end to the 50-year landmark abortion ruling giving women a constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies. In the fallout from the leak, Alito scrapped plans to participate in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals judicial conference starting on Thursday, as the associate justice is tasked with reviewing emergency appeals from the 5th Circuit.

