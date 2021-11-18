The Gateway Pundit:

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò appealed to Catholics, Christians, and people of Faith to unite against the dark forces of globalism.

Archbishop Viganò sent The Gateway Pundit his video and Appeal for an Anti-Globalist Alliance.

Archbishop Viganò shared this moving text and video with us on Wednesday. The video and text are an international call for the creation of an anti-globalist alliance to defeat the evil elites who wish to enslave free men and women and promote a “Religion of Humanity that cancels Faith in Christ.”

Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016. He previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 16 July 2009 to 3 September 2011.

From Archbishop Viganò:

Read the rest of the Archbishop’s message — and watch VIDEO — at The Gateway Pundit