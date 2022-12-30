Adults and children filled the Indianapolis Public Library’s main branch on Thursday to hear actor, writer, and film producer Kirk Cameron read his recently published children’s book, As You Grow.

The library organization initially denied Cameron the opportunity to read the book for its story hour but later caved and allowed the event to happen.

A video recording shows a long line of people walking into the building, and photos capture families sitting on the floor and standing against the wall.

“This was the largest event held at the library in its 137 years of existence,” Zac Bell with BRAVE Books, who is with the book’s publisher, commented. “The turnout was phenomenal! We were blown away.”

Cameron’s book centers around a tree’s growth and teaches children about family, faith, and biblical wisdom.

