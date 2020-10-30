Gateway Pundit:

The Biden Family wants America to believe that they are the typical hard working American family, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Joe Biden said his son Hunter had done “nothing but good things his whole life” per the Daily Mail in a report on Valentine’s day earlier this year:

Joe Biden on Thursday defended his son, Hunter Biden, saying he was a ‘good’ guy who ‘has done nothing but good things his whole life’ even after he was made to pay child support to a stripper he impregnated out of wedlock.

Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, who was a stripper at a Washington, DC, club that he frequented. In November, DNA testing proved Biden, 49, as the father of Roberts’ child, after she filed a paternity suit in May 2019 in Independence County, Arkansas.

On Monday it was uncovered that VP Biden and his wife colluded to suppress Hunter’s actions with a certain minor. On Tuesday we uncovered information showing how Hunter put his family at risk for Russian Blackmail after participating in seedy actions in West Hollywood with at least one Russian woman. On Wednesday we reported that Hunter took pictures exposing himself in the presence of a minor. This morning we reported that Hunter was accused of “Walking Around Naked Watching Porn Masturbating and Doing Drugs” in front of a minor.

This all is on top of accusations of Hunter being involved in the Vice President’s pay-for-play scandal around the world while the VP was in office. No Hunter does not appear to be all the VP claimed he was.

Read more at The Gateway Pundit