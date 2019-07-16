FOX NEWS:

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered a huge Neolithic settlement near Jerusalem, which they say is one of the largest ever found.

The prehistoric settlement was uncovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority. Thousands of arrowheads, pieces of jewelry and prehistoric figurines have been unearthed at the site near Motza Junction.

Experts say that the settlement is the largest found in Israel from the Neolithic period. “At least 2,000 – 3,000 residents lived here – an order of magnitude that parallels a present-day city!” said excavation directors Dr. Hamoudi Khalaily and Dr. Jacob Vardi, in a statement.