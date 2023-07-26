Hudson Yards construction crane catches fire and COLLAPSES in ritzy NYC neighborhood

A construction crane caught fire, collapsed, and struck the side of another skyscraper before falling onto a rush-hour Manhattan street as terrified commuters ran for their lives.

Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after the building equipment suffered dramatic failure on 41st Street and 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards.

The entire blazing crane, which was attached to a tower under construction, is now at risk of collapse. Screams rung out as workers scrambled away from the blaze.

Terrifying video footage shot Wednesday morning on the corner of 43rd Street and 10th Avenue showed the crane collapse and strike a glass residential skyscraper opposite – while people staying in nearby hotels were quickly evacuated.

The Fire Department New York confirmed in a statement: ‘FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.’

A number of firefighters rushed up to a nearby balcony and desperately battled the inferno – which blazed 500 feet above the Manhattan skyline this morning.

