FREE BEACON:

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday issued “rules that will govern White House press conferences going forward” in response to the behavior of CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, earlier this month.

Sanders laid out three rules for reporters in attendance at future press conferences, adding that if they fail to comply with any of the rules, they may face “suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.”

The three rules include: limiting reporters to one question before they must yield the floor to other journalists; asking a follow-up question or questions only at the discretion of President Donald Trump or another White House official answering questions, before then yielding the floor; and “physically surrendering the microphone” to White House staff when applicable for the next questioner.

“We have created these rules with a degree of regret. For years, members of the White House press corps have attended countless press events with the President and other officials without engaging in the behavior Mr. Acosta displayed at the November 7, 2018 press conference,” Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms, and we believe the overwhelming majority of journalists covering the White House share that preference.”

Sanders went on to say the White House is “mindful” a more comprehensive list of rules may need to be created, but added they “have decided not to frame such rules in the hope that professional journalistic norms will suffice to regulate conduct in those place.”

They are listed here:

A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists;

At the discretion of the President or other White House official taking questions, a follow-up question or questions may be permitted; and where a follow up has been allowed and asked, the questioner will then yield the floor;

“Yielding the floor” includes, when applicable, physically surrendering the microphone to White House staff for use by the next questioner;

Failure to abide by any of rules (1)-(3) may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.