Maxine Waters tells Minnesota BLM protesters ‘to get more confrontational’ one day after violent anti-police clashes erupted across US

California Representative Maxine Waters appeared on the Brooklyn Center protest on Saturday

‘We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters said, encouraging protesters to ignore the night’s curfew

She also talked about previous botched attempts at police reform and how she wants to see Derek Chauvin receive a guilty verdict in his trial, which is set for closing arguments on Monday

Earlier on Saturday, protesters marched to the house of Pete Orput, the man responsible for the second-degree manslaughter charges being faced by former police officer Kimberly Potter

There were clashes between protesters and police on Friday night, with cops deploying pepper spray

California Representative Maxine Waters joined protesters in Minnesota as demonstrations entered a seventh night on Saturday after the death of Daunte Wright.

Waters told the protesters at Brooklyn Center that she will fight for justice on their behalf and urged them to ‘to get more confrontational’ – just one day after protests descended into violence.

‘I am not happy that we have talked about police reform for so long,’ Waters said. ‘We’re looking for a guilty verdict,’ she added in regards to the Derek Chauvin trial. ‘If we don’t, we cannot go away.’

‘We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed ‘to get more confrontational’ and they should ignore the curfew in place.

