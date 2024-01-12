HS student faces charges after beating up teacher, 65, in viral video: cops

A Missouri high school student is facing criminal charges after a distressing viral video showed her wrestling and repeatedly punching her 65-year-old teacher, leaving her hospitalized.One clip seen more than 1.3 million times on X by Friday shows the St. Louis educator on the floor desperately trying to protect herself from the student standing over her and pummeling her in the head.The Normandy High School student continues to punch and slap the teacher even when she rolls on top of her, clenching the educator between her legs as other students gasp in shock at the hallway brawl.The two continue to wrestle on the floor before some students try to pull the girl off the teacher, who rises to her feet just to fall back down.A male teacher intervenes, yelling, “Stop! Stop!” as another student leads the screaming girl away.

