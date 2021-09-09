Howard Stern takes no pity on his peers.

The iconic shock jock has typically strong opinions about the swelling list of outspoken anti-vaxxer media personalities — including several US radio hosts — who’ve died of COVID-19 after waging high-profile campaigns about their “freedom” being impinged upon.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern ranted in Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM. “F–k them, f–k their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

The 67-year-old “King of All Media” continued to mock the deceased right-wing radio hosts, taking particular pleasure in pointing out how many of the dead — at first proudly defiant — changed their tunes on their death beds.

