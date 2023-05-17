Times have changed and so has Howard Stern – but old recordings of the way the radio shock jock used to casually talk with women on his show has not evolved one bit. Now a new generation is unearthing Stern’s off-handedly sexual schtick, and they’re not happy about it.

Stern was recently the subject of a now-viral TikTok video that shows him making inappropriate and offensive comments toward a slew of female show guests, including Anna Nicole Smith, Lisa Marie Presley, Mariah Carey, Sofía Vergara and Courtney Love. Anyone who caught Stern’s show over the decades would recognize the often lewd and sexually charged banter with women that used to be one of Stern’s calling cards.

“First of all, your breasts are incredible,” Stern says in one clip, a comment he made toward Carey. In other parts of the compilation video, Stern calls Love’s body “hot,” adding that he’d do “a lot to that.” In another clip he tells Vergara that her breastfeeding her son (at which time she was age 19) must have been “unbelievable.”

