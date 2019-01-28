CBS NEWS

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s considering running for president as an independent, telling “60 Minutes” he might jump into the race without party backing. “I am seriously thinking of running for president,” Schultz told correspondent Scott Pelley in an interview airing Sunday. “I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system. We’re living at a most fragile time, not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics.”

READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM