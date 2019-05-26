NY POST

Amanda Eller, 35, a yoga instructor and physical therapist, was spotted Friday by a helicopter crew that had been searching for her for days. “There were times of total fear and loss and wanting to give up, and it did come down to life and death, and I had to choose,” Eller told ABC from her hospital bed. “I chose life.” After last being seen on May 8, Eller’s white Toyota RAV4 had been found at a trailhead with the key hidden under the driver’s side front tire and her phone and wallet left inside.

