DW.COM

A densely populated neighbor of China, Vietnam has a weak health care system and a low budget for combating the coronavirus. So how has it managed to keep its COVID-19 infection rate so low? As the coronavirus pandemic rages in wealthy European countries, more than 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles) from China where the outbreak began, Vietnam has widely been spared. In Germany alone, the latest numbers from the World Health Organization (WHO) show more than 30,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, resulting in 149 fatalities. Vietnam, which shares a 1,100-kilometer-long border with China, however, has only reported 134 infections and no fatalities since the outbreak began in January. Even if we consider these numbers with a dose of caution, one thing is clear: Vietnam has a done a good job thus far in fighting the coronavirus. During the Tet New Year celebrations at the end of January, Vietnam’s government said it was “declaring war” on the coronavirus, although the outbreak at that time was still confined to China. Premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc said during a meeting of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party that it would not be long before the coronavirus reached the country. “Fighting this epidemic, means fighting the enemy,” said Phuc.

READ MORE AT DW.COM