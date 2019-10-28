NEW YORK POST:

The wheels were set in motion for the bloody downfall of ISIS mastermind Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with the summer arrest of one of his wives and a courier — which pointed the CIA in the fiend’s direction, a report said Sunday.

When the duo was nabbed and interrogated over the summer, they surrendered morsels of information that allowed American, Iraqi and Kurdish intelligence officials to narrow down al-Baghdadi’s whereabouts to the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, The New York Times reported, citing American sources.

The circumstances of the arrest — including the exact time and location, as well as the charges levied against the pair — were not specified in the report.

Put on the right path by the information, coalition intelligence operatives managed to track al-Baghdadi to the compound where he blew himself up with a suicide vest late Saturday as elite American forces closed in.

