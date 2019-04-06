PAGE SIX:

Three weeks ago, Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabellahad a message for the followers of Scientology.

“This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense.”

In a post for a church newsletter, the 28-year-old enthused about her new role as an auditor in the religion — meaning she interviews other members and gets them to talk through their shortcomings and their deepest secrets.

Her announcement sent “a message to the rank and file that the celebrities are doing their part,” said Tony Ortega, author of “Battlefield Scientology: Exposing L. Ron Hubbard’s Dangerous Religion.”