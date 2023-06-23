The start of the year was plagued by waves of layoffs: through the end of May, companies announced plans to cut 417,500 jobs, up 315% from the same period last year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Big names like Disney, Google, Lyft and Meta were among those announcing cuts.

Figuring out if your company might be next isn’t easy, but there are some clues to watch for, experts say.

“There are signs that will send shivers down your spine,” said Suzy Welch, a career advisor and CNBC contributor.

The tech industry has led layoff headlines, with more than 206,000 workers losing their jobs so far in 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, a survey that keeps score of tech roles in the industry.

But every industry except for four — education, government, industrial manufacturing and utilities — has seen an increase in layoffs this year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas data.

Retailers laid off 45,168 workers through May, while financial firms announced 36,937 cuts, the firm found. The media industry slashed 17,436, its highest year-to-date tally on record.

Overall layoffs declined to 1.6 million in April from 1.8 million in March, according to the latest figures from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS), a measure that also serves as a recession indicator.

