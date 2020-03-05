You can listen and subscribe to “The Savage Nation Podcast” from any podcast app.

Web

Apple Podcasts Preview (works in any web browser, Apple or Windows)

Megaphone.fm

www.michaelsavage.com (Click purple PLAY button on right sidebar)

NOTE – If you navigate away from the HOME page the audio will stop.

Home Intelligent Player

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap: “Alexa, play ‘The Savage Nation Podcast’ ”

Google Home: “O.K., Google, play ‘The Savage Nation Podcast.’ “

Mobile

iPhone or iPad: Tap this link to listen in Apple Podcasts.

Android: Tap this link to listen from Google Play.

You can also get the podcast on The Savage Nation web site:

www.michaelsavage.com and scroll to the bottom of the main page.

www.michaelsavage.com/podcast

Subscribe to Podcast App on iPhone

Step 1: From your phone’s home screen, open up the

Podcast application. (Note, the location of your app will vary from the images below, but the app icon will look the same).



Step 2: Click the “Search” icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Type “Savage Nation” into the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 4: The podcast will then appear in the main page area. Click the large image under “Podcasts”.

Step 5: Click the purple “SUBSCRIBE” button to subscribe.