A fundraiser on the Christian website GiveSendGo has raised more than $300,000 for Marine veteran Daniel Penny as he faces manslaughter charges for the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Penny’s attorneys set up the fundraiser as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced charges.

‘Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died.

‘Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated,’ it reads.