How to deal with eco-morons, Portuguese style: Climate protesters are dragged off the road and put in their place by no-nonsense motorists

Enraged motorists in Portugal have demonstrated an effective technique for removing eco-zealots who attempted to block traffic amid a senseless protest. The clip shows how drivers piled out of their cars and immediately began dragging the orange-vested protesters out of the road while tearing down their banners.Protesters from the Portuguese climate activist group Climáximo are known for frequent protests in and around Lisbon, with some causing hours of disruption and huge traffic jams.But in this footage, the demonstrators are unceremoniously dumped on the side of the road before the motorists hop back in their vehicles and proceed to scream past. The clip has gone viral on social media, earning millions of views, with users piling in to commend the motorists for their no-nonsense approach.

