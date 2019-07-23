THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested just 35 illegal immigrants last week as part of raids that targeted about 2,000.

President Trump directed ICE to arrest and deport illegal immigrants with court-ordered deportation orders last month, but he delayed Operation Border Resolve several weeks after the plan went public.

The ICE operation began on Sunday, July 14, and targeted thousands of migrants in 10 of the largest cities in the Unites States. While officials expected the operation to yield around 200 arrests, just under three dozen migrants have been detained after the first week, according to government figures obtained by the New York Times.

ICE acting Director Matthew Albence said that the number of apprehensions is low and was likely heavily influenced by efforts to protect and hide illegal immigrants from ICE agents.