It was a tale that warmed hearts around the world — a homeless vet forking over his last $20 to help a distressed driver gas up her car in the dead of night.

But the truth is more stomach-turner than heart-warmer.

The hero, the woman he “saved” and her boyfriend were a trio of scam artists who knew each other for a month before the so-called chance encounter — and the $400,000 they raised on GoFundMe was blown on luxury items and gambling trips that included a lavish New Year’s trip to Las Vegas, officials said Thursday.

“The entire campaign was predicated on a lie,” said Burlington County, NJ, prosecutor Scott Coffina in announcing criminal charges against couple Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure and vagrant Johnny Bobbitt.

“[McClure] did not run out of gas on an I-95 off-ramp, and [Bobbitt] did not spend his last $20 to help her,” Coffina said. “Rather, D’Amico, McClure and Bobbitt conspired to fabricate and promote a feel-good story that would compel donors to contribute to their cause.”

The Florence Township couple had already known Bobbitt for at least a month before their “Paying It Forward” campaign went live on Nov. 10, 2017, spotting him panhandling by an underpass during their frequent gambling jaunts to Philadelphia’s SugarHouse Casino.

Their first interactions even started with the same kindness they’d later project on their bogus GoFundMe campaign, with the couple spotting Bobbitt 10 bucks here, a hot cup of coffee there, officials said.

“[I don’t know] why but that homeless guy by sugarhouse [sic] just keeps popping in my damn head today,” McClure, 28, text messaged her boyfriend on Oct. 16, 2017.

“Dude I just thought about him!!” replied D’Amico, 39, as the conversation turned to ways to help out the 35-year-old former Marine: Food, clothes, a Nintendo Switch, even a job and a house.

Less than a month later, it was Bobbitt who supposedly came to McClure’s rescue when her car clunked out — off the same Girard Avenue exit ramp where the trio first met.

McClure’s tank ran bone-dry along a desolate, litter-strewn stretch of I-95, forcing her to hike to the nearest gas station in the dark — or so the story posted to the GoFundMe page went.

“I never ran out of gas before, and my heart was beating out of my chest. I pulled over as far as I could, and got out of the car to head to the nearest gas station,” she wrote.

“That’s when I met Johnny. … He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe.”

In reality, it took McClure less than an hour after the campaign went live for her to tell her skeptical best friend that the too-good-to-be-true tale was exactly that.

“The gas part is completely made up … but the guy isn’t,” she texted to the friend, whom officials didn’t identify by name. “I had to make something up to make people feel bad … So, shush about the made up part.”

It worked: Between the drive’s launch and conclusion on Dec. 11, some 14,347 donors chipped in $402,706 to help Johnny, rocketing past the initial $10,000 goal.

The trio’s touching tale made them overnight sensations, as they embarked on a media blitz that saw the story covered on “Good Morning America” and “The Ellen Show,” and in outlets around the globe.

Bobbitt battled to kick his nagging drug habit, bought a home, and received a job offer from Amazon, while the couple negotiated a book deal.

But behind the scenes, McClure was feeling the heat, even getting guilted by her own mother for the ruse.

“My mother just called me and said that people go to jail for scamming others out of money. So there’s that,” she texted her friend. “That’s what my own mother thinks of me.”

Meanwhile, relations strained between Bobbitt and the couple, who allegedly kept the bulk of the $367,108.81 they received after GoFundMe took its cut for processing fees.

Bobbitt claimed he received only about $75,000, while McClure and D’Amico blew through the rest on everything from a 2015 BMW to designer shoes and sunglasses to a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas and a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon.

Over $85,000 was withdrawn by the couple in or near casinos from Vegas to Atlantic City to Philly, financial records revealed to investigators.

“You really need to get rid of [Bobbitt] and get the public off your back by donating,” McClure’s friend warned her in March. “He could out you.”

McClure replied, “I’ll be keeping the rest of the money, f–k you very much.”

But even if McClure was willing to heed her friend’s advice, it was too late.

“I can’t believe we have less than 10k left,” she texted D’Amico earlier that month. “I’m so upset.”