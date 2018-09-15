NEW YORK POST:

When he began his career in law enforcement, he was the perfect cop — an ex-military man who threw himself into his new job on street patrol for Brooklyn Heights’ 84th Precinct.

Then 10 years ago, Ludwig Paz was hit in quick succession by an ugly divorce and a steep alimony judgment.

This financial hit, his former colleagues told The Post, started him along the path to risky moonlighting — leading, last week, to his being named mastermind in a massive prostitution and gambling racket.

“He started looking for side gigs,” remembered one ex-colleague, who asked not to be identified.

“But he was having trouble,” he recalled of Paz’s 2007 divorce from his wife, Sonia.

“The divorce changed him.”

Paz, 51, of Queens Village, is a retired vice detective who, prosecutors now allege, used his know-how to run brothels in Queens, Brooklyn and Hempstead, LI.

Seven active NYPD cops, including three sergeants, were also arrested — some, prosecutors say, for alerting Paz to upcoming brothel raids.