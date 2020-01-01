NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Orthodox Jews around the country — and specifically in the tri-state area — were still reeling from the shooting at a kosher deli earlier this month when we gathered with our families to celebrate the holiday of Chanukah. But that air of tranquility was shattered by a string of nearly a dozen anti-Semitic attacks over the holiday, the most severe of which was a mass stabbing at a rabbi’s home upstate as he lit his menorah. The stabbing attack succeeded in bringing to the fore what we visibly Orthodox Jews have known for quite some time: There’s a growing epidemic of anti-Semitism in this country, specifically targeting Orthodox Jews, which needs to be addressed before more Jews are killed. This isn’t something that sprung up overnight. The animus against Orthodox Jews has been here for some time now, but in a more underhanded way, which made it easier to excuse and ignore.

