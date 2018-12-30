DAILYMAIL.COM

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of Newman Cpl Ronil Singh, 33, following an extensive manhunt in Bakersfield

Authorities say Arriaga was a member of Mexican-American street gang Sureños

Gang members have previously been linked to a variety of criminal activity

Hundreds of suspected members were arrested during a 2014 crackdown by ICE

Arriaga allegedly has the word ‘$ur3no$’ tattooed on his right arm

The illegal immigrant accused of murdering a California police officer has been identified as a member Sureños, a Mexican-American street gang with an extensive history of violent crimes committed across the US. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested on Friday following an extensive manhunt in Bakersfield, California.

