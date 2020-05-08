NY POST

The botched mission to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was doomed from the start, according to a report. Jordan Goudreau, a 43-year-old former Green Beret who has claimed credit for the raid by a ragtag group of mercenaries, concocted the ill-fated plan from a luxury Miami apartment late last year, the Guardian reported. Reps of opposition leader Juan Guaidó signed a contract with Goudreau for the half-baked mission, but a senior opposition figure told the news outlet that they grew to doubt the ex-soldier and broke with him months before the raid. The fiasco led to the capture of two other former Green Berets – Airan Berry, 41, and Luke Denman, 34 – along with more than 100 other participants. Eight people were reported killed.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST