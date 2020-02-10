NY POST

The Oscars 2020 proved the cement shoes for Netflix’s “The Irishman.” The downturn began on Jan. 6, when viewers tuned into the 2020 Golden Globe Awards expecting to hear a few familiar names: Marty, Pesci or perhaps Pacino. The Hollywood icons were seated at a table smack-dab down front, stage right, so it would be easy for the living legends to take the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel quickly when they inevitably won. But those seats would only become warmer and warmer as the night went on, because instead we heard different people called up: Sam Mendes, Brad Pitt and, most improbably, “1917.” “The Irishman,” which began as the season front-runner, had been unceremoniously offed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But that was only the wild-and-crazy Globes, right? Wrong. It was everyone. None of the major industry award-granting bodies — the Producers Guild, Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild or Directors Guild — sided with Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film, instead largely showering love on “1917,” a late entry about World War I, and the South Korean film “Parasite,” which went on to win the Best Picture Oscar.

