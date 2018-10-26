NEW YORK POST:

A single fingerprint on a suspicious package mailed to Rep. Maxine Waters helped authorities identify the man who allegedly sent at least 13 suspected pipe bombs to high-profile Democratic figures over the past week, officials said Friday.

“[The FBI lab] uncovered a latent fingerprint from one of the envelopes containing an IED that had been sent to Congresswoman Maxine Waters. We have confirmed this fingerprint is that of Cesar Sayoc,” FBI director Chris Wray said at a press conference.

Authorities also found a possible DNA connection between samples on two separate IEDs and material collected from Sayoc in a previous arrest in Florida, Wray added.

Sayoc, 56, was arrested in the Sunshine State earlier Friday and was charged with five federal crimes, officials said.