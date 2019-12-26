MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL:

Paul Jereczek doesn’t want to be the one who loses his family’s farm, not after four generations before him made it work.

He and his father, Ken, milk about 200 cows on land in Trempealeau County that’s been in the family since 1873.

The last few years have been challenging, and not just because milk prices have been stuck in an economic valley. The Jereczeks have difficulties finding hired help, too, which means the barn and the fields take over what could be family time.

“Five or 10 years from now, I don’t think we will be milking cows anymore, realistically,” the 35-year-old farmer said. “Financially we are fine, but I have four young children who I don’t spend nearly enough time with.”

Jereczek is trying to build a bridge to the future even as he crosses it. He has planted more than 1,000 hazelnut trees on 3 acres previously used to grow hay — a small piece of the farm that someday could pay off well if the perennial crop takes hold.

Worldwide, Turkey and Italy dominate the hazelnut industry. Domestically, Oregon has more than 800 growers who produced nearly all of the U.S. crop valued at $92 million in 2018.

Hybrids have been developed that thrive in a northern climate and are hardy enough to survive Wisconsin winters. It costs Jereczek about $5 a tree to plant them and there’s nothing to harvest until at least the third or fourth year — which for him is still a couple of years away. But because it takes a while, the marketplace could be less vulnerable to crashing from everyone jumping in at the same time.

The University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota are collaborating on a “Million Hazelnut Campaign” to plant 1 million trees across the Upper Midwest. They estimated in 2017 the annual net income from fully mature hazelnut trees at between $3,400 and $4,200 an acre. Further, the roots systems prevent erosion, don’t need irrigation and are drought resistant.