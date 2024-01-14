How pro-Hamas rhetoric infected US high schools

“He alone who owns the youth, gains the future.” (Adolph Hitler, 1935) We are witness today to anti-Israel and antisemitic protests on college campuses, sometimes violent, always repulsive.Their rants are passionate, intense, and filled with hate … and misinformation.Questions are being asked: “How did we get to this point?” “Did it start in college?” Shockingly, the answer is no. The indoctrination begins far earlier … in high schools. As a parent, are you aware of what your child is being taught? Have you read their textbooks or attended a school board meeting?Most have not — I certainly did not.This is why so many families would be surprised to learn that our high schools have become centers of pro-Islamist indoctrination masquerading as education.That is not just an observation.It’s personal and dates back to August 2005. Hurricane Katrina had devastated New Orleans.Charles and Camilla became engaged.

