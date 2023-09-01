How ‘Polio Paul’ has survived living inside an iron lung for 70 years

A man dubbed “Polio Paul” has lived inside a 600-pound iron lung for seven decades, reportedly refusing to upgrade to a modern machine.

Paul Alexander, 77, contracted polio in 1952 when he was 6 years old.

In March, Guinness World Records declared him the longest iron lung patient ever.

He has faced many challenges since he was born in 1946.

Just last year, Alexander was “taken advantage of by people who were supposed to care for his best interests,” with a fundraiser collecting $132,000 for him.

In 1952, he endured the worst polio outbreak in US history with almost 58,000 cases — mostly children — reported.

Poliomyelitis (polio) attacks motor neurons in the spinal cord, disrupting communication between the central nervous system and the muscles, eventually making them too weak to allow a person to breathe on their own.

A life-saving vaccine was approved and widely administered to children across the US in 1955.

In 1979, the US was declared polio-free, but it was too late for Alexander, who was paralyzed from the neck down.

Shortly after he was diagnosed, the Texan underwent an emergency tracheotomy and was placed in an iron lung to help his body combat the deadly disease.

He has relied on the neck-to-toe ventilator to survive ever since.

Alexander’s machine was invented in 1928 and has not been manufactured since the late ’60s, as technology has advanced.

The iron lung is an airtight capsule covering everything but the head as it sucks oxygen through negative pressure, forcing the lungs to expand to allow the patient to breathe, per Medscape.

