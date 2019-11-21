From page 53 of Trickle Up Poverty:

Remember what Obama’s radical Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, said? “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” . . . That is what the Cloward-Piven strategy is all about. In short, in order to usher in socialist change, Cloward-Piven taught:

• Make a crisis

• Make it publicly visible

• Make sure it involves disrupting some institutional or societal sector

• Capitalize on the social unrest it produces

If these attacks by the left remain unchecked, We’ll go from the USSR to the USSA—the United Socialist States of America—in one generation.

