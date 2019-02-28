NEW YORK POST:

The prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft linked to a Florida sex-trafficking ring could be a long shot for prosecutors — partly because the women he was caught on video with are the 45-year-old spa manager and a 58-year-old licensed masseuse, according to legal experts.

Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after twice visiting Jupiter “rub and tug” massage joint Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police say the business has ties to an international human-trafficking and prostitution ring, and some of the women at the Asian spa and five other affiliated Florida properties are sex slaves from China.

But it appears Kraft was caught on camera getting services from two women who are not victims of human trafficking: the 45-year-old manager of the spa, Lei Wang, and 58-year-old spa employee Shen Mingbi, also believed to be an operator of the business — both licensed masseuses and Florida residents.

Kraft allegedly visited Orchids of Asia first on Jan. 19, a day after police — who had been investigating the joint for at least six months — had set up surveillance cameras inside the business, located 17 miles from the 77-year-old billionaire NFL owner’s Palm Beach apartment.

According to the affidavit, Kraft paid cash at the front desk and then went to another room, where he took off his clothes. He was accompanied by Wang and Mingbi, who allegedly massaged him lying face-down before turning him over and performing a sex act by hand.

Wang, identified by police as the manager of the massage parlor nicknamed “Lulu,” was arrested and faces charges of maintaining a house of ill fame and deriving profits from prostitution. Mingbi, an employee of the spa, has not been arrested or charged and is believed to be cooperating with authorities. Kraft was seen tipping them $100 each before leaving.