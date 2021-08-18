The Daily Mail:

How Obama freed key Taliban leader in 2014 in prisoner swap despite pentagon warnings only for him to

Former president released five Taliban commanders from Guantanamo in 2014

He promised US public Taliban Five would be stopped from harming Afghanistan

But one of them ended up brokering terms of US troop withdrawal this year

Khairullah Khairkhwa was sent to Qatar after detention camp but formed regime

He promised Biden’s Afghanistan envoy that Taliban wouldn’t launch offensive

But the warlords are now trying to track down Afghans who sided with allies

US soldier they were exchanged for has since been dishonourably discharged

The mastermind behind the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul was released from Guantanamo Bay under Barack Obama‘s presidency in 2014 despite resistance from the Pentagon, it has been revealed.

Khairullah Khairkhwa was one of five Taliban commanders released from the detention camp off the coast of Cuba by Obama in exchange for American soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

The former president guaranteed the US people that the so-called Taliban Five would be sent to Qatar and incapable of doing any damage in Afghanistan.

The freed Taliban Five were indeed sent to Qatar but simply used their exile to remotely form a regime.

While speaking to President Biden’s Afghanistan envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, earlier this year, Khairkhwa said: ‘I started jihad to remove foreign forces from my country and establish an Islamic government, and jihad will continue until we reach that goal through a political agreement.’

He promised that the Taliban wouldn’t launch an offensive if Biden removed all US troops and even claimed they wouldn’t punish Afghans who had worked with the US military.

But the warlords are now trying to track down Afghans who did just that and are hunting those who cooperated in the toppling of the Taliban regime after the 9/11 attacks.

More at The Daily Mail