Following the smear by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) that the Border Patrol is intentionally killing migrant children, fellow freshman Democrat leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) accused the United States of committing atrocities on the border. Underwood’s inflammatory statement was made during a House hearing on Wednesday and was “taken down” by a majority committee vote on strict party lines 9-7 with 10 absent Democrats enabling the GOP a rare committee vote victory. Omar, who came to the U.S. in 1992 as a legal asylum seeker with her family from war-torn Somalia, tweeted on Thursday about the death of a sixth Central American migrant child in US custody in the past eight months, accusing the U.S. of committing “atrocities”: “How many more children must die before we address the atrocities our country is committing at our southern border?” Omar keyed off a USA Today article that reported on the deceased child’s care: The death toll of migrant children in U.S. custody in the past year rose to six on Wednesday after federal authorities acknowledged that a 10-year-old girl from El Salvador died eight months ago after being detained by border agents. Ironically, the child — who died Sept. 29 — was the first migrant minor to die in U.S. custody in the past year. But her death was not reported by authorities until Wednesday, when CBS News broke the story.

