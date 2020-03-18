DAILY MAIL

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on Friday it was shutting down schools from Monday, saying it hoped to provide ‘learning opportunities’ remotely. All bars and nightclubs that do not serve food to shut down over virus fears. Restaurant meals are banned, although staff may still prepare food for delivery or takeout. There is no general ban on travelling, although county officials say people should ‘avoid non-essential travel’. California governor Gavin Newsom has imposed a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 people or more, with smaller events required to enforce a 6ft safety distance. Gyms, fitness centres and bowling alleys have also been shut down in Los Angeles, while grocery stores and cafeterias in medical facilities can remain open. Los Angeles county has 94 virus cases with one death.

NEW YORK CITY – Starting on Monday, all public school buildings in New York City have been shut until spring recess, which does not end until April 20. All outdoor and indoor events with 50 or more people have been banned by city authorities. Gatherings with 49 people or fewer are advised to fill up less than half of their venue, in order to encourage ‘social distancing’ between guests. Restaurants, bars and cafes may only serve food for takeout and delivery, while nightclubs have been closed. There have been 463 confirmed cases in New York City, and seven deaths.

SAN FRANCISCO – a ‘shelter in place’ order which came into effect yesterday and says that gatherings outside the home are ‘generally prohibited’. Prohibited any travel on ‘foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit’ unless essential. Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both’. Shops and businesses that are not deemed ‘essential’ will have to close, although that definition stretches beyond food and medication to banks, dry cleaners and car repair shops. All schools in the San Francisco Unified School District have been closed until at least April 3. All bars and restaurants are also closed, although restaurants can continue to provide delivery and takeaway services. Gyms and recreation facilities have also been closed. San Francisco has 40 confirmed cases, with no deaths.

CHICGAO – Chicago’s public schools are closed from today until at least the end of the month over coronavirus fears. Universities and childcare facilities have not been ordered to close, although some are doing so voluntarily. Shut down bars and restaurants across the whole state, including Chicago. The state of Illinois has also ordered a ban on public gatherings of 50 people or more, a tighter limit than California but not as strict as Trump’s recommendation of ten. Chicago restaurants will still be allowed to offer delivery and drive-thru services. Chicago has confirmed 49 virus cases, with no deaths.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY MAIL