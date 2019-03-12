NEW YORK POST:

After actress Lori Loughlin allegedly bribed her daughter’s way into college, the “Full House” star’s teen cashed in on her student status — despite admitting she was just going to school to party.

Olivia Jade Giannulli in September last year posted sponsored content on Instagram for Amazon Prime, featuring a photo of her in her new dorm room at the University of Southern California with the caption: “Officially a college student! It’s been a few weeks since I moved into my dorm and I absolutely love it. I got everything I needed from Amazon with @primestudent and had it all shipped to me in just two-days.”

Loughlin was among dozens of people busted Tuesday for allegedly paying bribes to get their kids into top colleges.

Court documents allege she and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”