Canadian fires continue to burn and will send smoke over New York City and the east coast throughout the summer – as experts warn firefighting operations could last until September.

Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record with firefighters coming in from all over the nation to help.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were more than 568 fires active across Canada – 281 of which are classified as ‘out of control’, the Canadian Agency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) reported.

David Roth, a forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Prediction Center told MSN that Americans will remain at risk of more smoke filled days ahead until the fires are ‘fully out,’ with those feeling it more who are closer to the border.

Meanwhile Karine Pelletier of SOPFEU, Quebec’s forest-firefighting agency, told CBS New York that barring many heavy periods of rainfall, the agency expects firefighting operations to last until September.

